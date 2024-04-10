Search
Wednesday, April 10th, 2024
Walleye netting season starts for Iowa DNR fish hatcheries

The goal is to collect enough fish to hatch 141 million walleye fry that will supply Iowa lakes and fish hatcheries. (Stock photo)

Moravia, Iowa — The late night, annual walleye collection has begun at Clear Lake, Rathbun Reservoir, Storm Lake and the Iowa Great Lakes. 

Crews with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Bureau will set gillnets at night in traditional areas looking for walleyes that are ready to spawn.

This time of year, hatcheries operate into the wee hours of the morning as local staff bring in the nightly haul well past midnight. As fish “ripen,” the eggs are removed from the walleyes and the fish are returned to the lake where they were caught to make room for the next night’s catch.

The goal is to collect enough fish to hatch 141 million walleye fry that will supply Iowa lakes and fish hatcheries.

The Clear Lake, Rathbun and Spirit Lake fish hatcheries are open and ready for visitors.  Contact the individual hatchery you intend to visit for visitor hours.

What outdoor activities interest you?