Pennsylvania Game Commission’s building undergoing big expansion, renovation

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is expanding its headquarters here in a $14 million project designed to accommodate a growing staff, enhance operations and improve facilities for law enforcement.

Work is underway on a new $1.3 million addition to the agency’s warden training school, which will include weights and other standard fitness equipment, an armory for firearms maintenance, and storage space, with occupancy slated for late June. It will augment an existing basketball-size, multipurpose gym.

