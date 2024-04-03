Carp deterrent funding in Minnesota likely available; so what’s up next?

For the past two years, there’s been a spotlight on Asian carp and trying to find ways to fund a carp deterrent at Lock and Dam 5 of the Mississippi River. During the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council meeting on March 26, the council found an answer when it approved $12 million for the Minnesota DNR to construct a carp deterrent.
Since the issue has focused on funding for years, next steps haven’t been scrutinized as closely. With funding approved, the next question is how does a deterrent get built.