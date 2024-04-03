Search
Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024
Carp deterrent funding in Minnesota likely available; so what’s up next?

The bioacoustic fish fence at the Barkley Lock and Dam in Kentucky is a deterrent similar to one that could be used at the Mississippi River’s Lock and Dam 5, if funding passes the Legislature. There are many steps before the BAFF will be installed at the lock and dam but potential funding is a big step in the right direction for many advocacy groups. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

For the past two years, there’s been a spotlight on Asian carp and trying to find ways to fund a carp deterrent at Lock and Dam 5 of the Mississippi River. During the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council meeting on March 26, the council found an answer when it approved $12 million for the Minnesota DNR to construct a carp deterrent.
Since the issue has focused on funding for years, next steps haven’t been scrutinized as closely. With funding approved, the next question is how does a deterrent get built.

