Tom Bahti: Much goes into deer kill numbers in Wisconsin from year to year

During my decades working as a wildlife biologist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, there were few things that kept me up at night. However, the week before the nine-day gun opener, I would spend an inordinate amount of time watching the weather predictions for opening weekend while keeping my fingers crossed.

Not withstanding the deer population, few things impact the gun deer harvest like the weather on the opening weekend. There’s a number of other factors that certainly enter into the final kill, but the weather on Saturday and Sunday plays a huge role.

