New York State Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame to induct nine new members on April 28

The New York State Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame will induct nine new members at the group’s annual banquet on April 28. The inductees represent a wide variety of interests and accomplishments and include people from many areas of New York State.

To be inducted, an individual has to devote a lifetime of “giving back” to the outdoor sports and conservation. Next, someone must feel that this contribution is significant enough to submit a detailed nomination for the individual.

Inductees are carefully selected based on their contributions to preserve our outdoor heritage, enhance opportunity, or support the causes of conservation and outdoor sports. Selection for this distinguished group is not based on individual achievements, but rather what they have done for others.

The 2024 inductees are as follows:

Robert Avery

Robert Avery is involved with the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs. He co-chairs the Teach-Me-To-Fish clinics and has taken leadership positions on the Federation’s Archery/Bowhunting, Crossbow and National Hunting and Fishing Committees. He has been a Hunter Education Instructor and Bowhunter Education instructor for nearly a decade.

Timothy Furner

Furner organized the Madison County Strutters affiliate of the NWTF in 2009. He is involved with the www.CNYmyhunts.org and mentored women and youth in hunting. He acquires funding, donations, insurance and hunting places for these hunts. He’s also taken part in Wounded Warrior hunts.

MORE COVERAGE FROM NEW YORK OUTDOOR NEWS:

Fishing season kicks off in New York with 1.9 million trout scheduled to be stocked

Dan Ladd: Tough to control out-of-state ammunition sales, despite the efforts of a New York bill

New York DEC holds black bass meeting, preliminary talks focus on St. Lawrence, east Ontario

Gary Huber

Huber founded the WNY Deer Search in 1992. He has introduced many adults and youth to the outdoors through mentoring them on deer and turkey hunts and helps with habitat plantings for the NWTF.

Michael Kochanowski

Kochanowski, of Oneida County, volunteers and mentors at youth and women’s turkey and goose hunts. He has been an active member of the Cassety Hollow Rod and Gun Club for over 30 years, serving as an officer and trustee.

Steven Lakeman

A Environmental Conservation Officer, Steve Lakeman volunteers and mentors at youth and women’s turkey and goose hunts. He also assists and conducts hunter education classes.

Ricky Mills, Jr.

Mills hosts veterans at his home, taking them hunting and fishing and believes in connecting veterans to other veterans in outdoor activities like hunting and fishing can heal the wounds that are seen or not seen. He is co-founder of WILD Jaeger Veteran Adventures, Inc. a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit organization to help veterans recover through outdoor activities like hunting and fishing.

Mike Seymour

Long-time outdoor writer and well-known angler Mike Seymour has served on the St Lawrence County Fisheries Advisory Board for over 35 years. Since 1987 he has been a member of the New York State Outdoor Writers Association serving both as president and treasurer. As a licensed fishing guide, he regularly donates fishing charters to military and youth events.

Richard (Dick) Trost

For over 25 years, Dick Trost was a volunteer tour guide at the DEC fish hatchery in Constantia. He’s worked to stock streams with the DEC before spring trout season and has been an active member of the Vernon Rod and Gun Club for over 40 years serving as president.

William (Bill) Wheatley Jr.

Being inducted posthumously, Wheatley was an active member for nearly 30 years – 20 years as president and three years as secretary of the Sauquoit Creek Fish and Game Club, in Oneida County. He was an avid supporter of the Trout Unlimited annual Sauquoit Creek Clean Up day in the spring and then performing annual maintenance on wood duck houses.

Justin Rejman

The annual David Pierce Award will be presented to Justin Rejman, of Cayuga County. Rejman has helped with youth turkey and goose hunts for over 13 years through the CNYMy Hunts.org. group. He supplies decoys, does pre-scouting and mentors youth during the hunt. He’s also involved with his local Ducks Unlimited chapter.

The April 28 induction banquet will be held at Theodore’s Restaurant. Reservations must be made by April 19 by calling 315-829-3588.