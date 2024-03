Soft-spoken junior Makenna Vanderhoof from Shell Lake High School in Wisconsin does not appear to be someone who could withstand the brutal Alaskan wilderness, but anyone with that first impression would be wrong.

Makenna, 16, already is a seasoned veteran of the Junior Iditarod. She has been running the youth version of the actual Iditarod for three years. She started by borrowing dogs from veteran musher and 2023 Iditarod winner Ryan Redington, a friend of the family.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here