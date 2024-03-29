New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Bureau of Fisheries Chief Steve Hurst joins Dan Ladd for a solid discussion of the forthcoming Adirondack Brook Trout Management Plan. Hurts gets into the details of the background of New York’s state freshwater fish and most importantly: how the species will be managed in the future. There’s also talk of bass management across the state with an emphasis on the St. Lawrence River/East Lake Ontario region.
Episode 43 — Adirondack Brook Trout Plan
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Wisconsin State Roundup: Tips on where to see great egrets closer to home
It’s always nice to hear from readers. Recently, reader Jim March contacted our columnist Christine Thomas to share his positive
49 fish, wildlife questions up for review April 8 during Wisconsin spring hearings
A new C&R hook-and-line lake sturgeon season on 18 waters, a total ban on wildlife shining starting Sept. 15, a
Wisconsin bill that ends antlerless deer harvest for four years in Northern Forest Zone now on Gov. Evers’ desk
The legislative bill that would end any antlerless deer harvest in Wisconsin’s Northern Forest Zone for four years has been