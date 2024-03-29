Hertensteiner duo win first MWC tourney of the season at Spring Valley, IL with a tie-breaker finish. Join Dan for great fall fishing on Lake of the Woods this September. Vote on fish and game proposals at the 2024 Wisconsin Conservation Congress spring meetings and fish and game rules hearings April 8. Fort Dodge Iowa offers year-round outdoor fun. Jeff reports on the MWC tournament last weekend at Spring Valley. Dan reports on the Open Season Sportsman’s Expo in the Dells and heads to Mayville and Fond du Lac for Deer Hunt Wisconsin TV.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1913
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Symposium shines light on new insight into chronic wasting disease
Chronic Wasting Disease or CWD is of great concern to deer biologists and sportsmen as well. We’re lucky here in
Pennsylvania hunters shoot an estimated 430,010 deer during 2023-24 season
The Pennsylvania Game Commission reported results from the 2023-24 deer seasons, which ended in January.
Hunters harvested an estimated 430,010
New fishing lures in 2024 that deserve your attention for the open-water season
My dad used to say any lure would work for largemouth bass as long as it was a purple “rubber