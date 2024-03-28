Streams of Thought: Questions being asked about Mille Lacs regulations … and rightfully so

Someday maybe we’ll know what goes on behind the door of the “technical committee” room where state DNR fisheries officials meet in secrecy with tribal counterparts to determine, after hours of data sharing and alleged negotiating, what the rules will be for Lake Mille Lacs walleye anglers. But I doubt it.
That the general public (and reporters) is barred from the whirlwind co-management session – the products of which affect anglers, resorters, local businesses, and others – has long drawn the ire of regular folks.