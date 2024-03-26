Search
Walleye eggs collected in Michigan’s Muskegon River

The Michigan DNR plans to collect approximately 23 million walleye eggs from the Muskegon River this year. (Stock photo)

Muskegon, Mich. — Muskegon River anglers should be on the lookout for Michigan Department of Natural Resources personnel collecting walleye eggs below Croton Dam this spring. Collections with electrofishing boats will conclude by April 12.

The DNR asks anglers to exhibit caution when fishing near the electrofishing boats. For angler safety during the electrofishing work, those wading will be asked to exit the water when boats approach.

The DNR plans to collect approximately 23 million walleye eggs from the Muskegon River this year, which will result in fry (fish that have just hatched) for transfer to rearing ponds and direct fry plants throughout the Lower Peninsula. Walleye fry transferred to ponds will be raised to fingerling size and stocked in late spring.

Lake Michigan and many inland lake walleye populations in the Lower Peninsula depend on the fingerlings produced from Muskegon River eggs. Historically, the number of walleye in the spawning run has been estimated to be between 40,000 and 50,000 fish.

The DNR crews will strip milt (sperm) and eggs from approximately 350 adult fish, which will be returned to the river – except for 60, which will be sent to Michigan State University for fish health testing.

Electrofish sampling usually begins at Croton Dam at 8 a.m. and proceeds downstream to the Pine Street Access Site. If more eggs are needed, collections may occur downstream to the Thornapple Street Access Site.

Learn more about how the DNR manages Michigan’s fisheries at Michigan.gov/Fishing.

