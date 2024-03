Very often in the spring right after ice-out we would fish Long Pond in the backwoods south of Indian Lake. It was one of the best brook trout ponds in the area.

On many of our trips we would see large chunks of white aspen with the bark chewed off during the winter floating around in the pond. The beaver were there because of the aspen and the aspen was there because of a forest fire at the pond around 1900.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here