Attend the Open Season Sportsmans Expo this weekend at Kalahari Resort and learn how ozone eliminates human odor. Audrey Young of Ditale Outdoors says women are the fastest-growing segment of the hunting population. Clear Lake, Iowa offers ice-out walleye action right now. Jeff heads to Spring Valley, Illinois for the first MWC tournament of the year. Dan teaches a muskie fly fishing seminar at the 20th annual Capital City Chapter of Muskies, Inc. Muskie School at Waunakee High School.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1912
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Angler lands world-record paddlefish in Missouri during his first time ever snagging
The 2024 paddlefish snagging season in Missouri got off to a remarkable start when an angler harvested a new world
Wild bobwhite quail return to Pennsylvania, but hunting is a long way off
With one experienced bird dog locked on point and another convincingly backing her, it was clear something had holed-up beneath
Jeremiah Haas: Fantastic spring fishing on Illinois waters of the Mississippi is almost here
April is nearly here and unofficially spring is taking place on the river. While this year has seemingly been a