Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1912

Attend the Open Season Sportsmans Expo this weekend at Kalahari Resort and learn how ozone eliminates human odor. Audrey Young of Ditale Outdoors says women are the fastest-growing segment of the hunting population. Clear Lake, Iowa offers ice-out walleye action right now. Jeff heads to Spring Valley, Illinois for the first MWC tournament of the year. Dan teaches a muskie fly fishing seminar at the 20th annual Capital City Chapter of Muskies, Inc. Muskie School at Waunakee High School.