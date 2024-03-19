Halfway Brook: historic, maybe confusing, good fishing in New York

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

April 1 is still the day when brook trout season opens in New York. And when it does, especially in the northern part of the state, anglers are ready. This year things may happen even earlier in terms of stocking for all trout species. Ice-out, for obvious reasons related to a warm weather pattern, should also occur earlier.