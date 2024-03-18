Diamond Lake in Wisconsin’s Bayfield County a diverse fishery

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Diamond Lake supports a diverse fish community and popular sport fishery. Natural reproduction supports all species, except for walleyes. That population is supported by primarily by stocking. Regulations aimed at protecting adult walleye have been successful. Northern pike harvest management has shown mixed results. The recent changes in regulations for bass came about too recently to show any major results.