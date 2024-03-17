Trout, sturgeon, trolling rule questions on tap April 8 in Wisconsin

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Wisconsin DNR will offer seven fishing regulation advisory questions to the public during the annual spring hearings coming up Monday, April 8, in each county. There two questions related to trout, one on lake sturgeon, one on shovelnose sturgeon, one on trolling, and one on Winnebago system white bass.