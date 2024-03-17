Steve Griffin: Stingy winter for anglers draws to a close in Michigan

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I can’t recall a seasonal shift from winter to spring that was met with more relief than this one. It’s not that we’re sick of winter; it’s more that we’re weary of no-winter. Practically no snowmobiling or cross-country skiing. Down-hilling meager, and reliant on artificially created snow. Ice fishing? Bah! Bait died of old age and boredom in bait shops across Michigan this winter.