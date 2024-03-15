Wisconsin bonus spring turkey permits go on sale Monday, March 18. Win tickets to the Open Season Sportsmans Expo next weekend at Kalahari Resort. Apply now to become a hunter education instructor. Treating hearing loss and tinnitus can improve your turkey hunting success. Jeff reports on his trip to Oklahoma. Dan reports on his Fishing Hall of Fame induction and the Milwaukee Sports Show.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1911
