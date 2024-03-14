Wisconsin bowfisherman harvests extremely rare golden bowfin

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Wisconsin’s Tanner Peterson describes himself as an outdoorsman and fireman in the short bio on his Instagram account, and now he can add the distinction of being the only known person in the state to harvest a golden bowfin. Peterson, 22, who hails from the town of Salem in far southeastern Wisconsin, was bowfishing with his older brother, Gunner, on the night of March 7 on a Racine County lake. At about 11 p.m., Tanner arrowed an incredibly rare 19-inch bowfin that was bright orange in color. “That was actually our first night on the water this year, so it was a pretty crazy experience for the first night,” Tanner told Outdoor News.