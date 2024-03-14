Mike Raykovicz: Shed antlers one of multiple reasons to walk the woods in March

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Well, here we are, the middle of March, and there’s not a whole lot of things for me to do. Trout season in New York doesn’t open for another couple of weeks and it’s still a little too early to scout for spring turkeys. Even though hunting seasons are over there are still things I like to do. Walking in the early spring woods is one of them.