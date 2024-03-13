No major changes proposed for Michigan elk hunting season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Michigan's elk season lengths and quotas would go unchanged for the next two years under a proposal being considered by the state Natural Resources Commission. Commissioners are vetting a proposal from the Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division to maintain regulations adopted in 2022 for the two year regulation cycle that includes 2024 and 2025, with action possible in April.