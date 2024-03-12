Registration for CMP National Matches at Ohio’s Camp Perry is now open

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Registration for the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s (CMP) 2024 National Trophy Pistol and Rifle Matches is officially open. The annual event, held at the Camp Perry National Guard Training Base in Ohio since 1907, is conducted by a partnership between the CMP and the Ohio National Guard.