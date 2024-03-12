Minnesota Reader Stories: Restoring grandfather’s duck decoys conjure memories of past hunts

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Many years ago, my grandpa took me aside at duck camp and handed me a few old and beat-up foam Herter’s diver decoys. “These rode the waves many times, with me and your great grandpa hunting over them. Now, they’re yours,” he told me. Years passed, and I bought a few more Herter’s decoys online here and there. But they collected dust in a barn until last winter. That’s when I decided to refurbish them.