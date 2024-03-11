Difficult to access, but Wills Creek Lake in Ohio is worth the effort

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

While it may make a lake tougher to fish, sometimes limited boat access can be a good thing. Consider the case of Wills Creek Lake in Muskingum and Coshocton counties. DNR Division of Wildlife fisheries biologists owe the lake’s decent largemouth numbers in part to limited access and an underfished population.