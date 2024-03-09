New York’s 2024 saltwater fishing outlook

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Boats still rest on the shore in their shrink-wrapped cocoons. The tackle shops are quiet, and the gas docks are closed. Nevertheless, along New York’s coast, the fishing season will soon begin. Each year is different, as fish stocks wax and wane, and new regulations go into effect. What can New York’s saltwater anglers expect in 2024?