Histories Forgotten: Two game wardens, two brothers, and two murders in Illinois from the early 1900s (Part 1)

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The job of a conservation officer has always been considered a dangerous endeavor. In the often solitary and secluded work environment, there are numerous deadly weapons available to those attempting to flee justice and a natural landscape that even the most skilled officer can find challenging. On February 11, 1902, Deputy Game Warden Gasper R. Ratto, 54, was at a local railroad depot carrying out his duties.