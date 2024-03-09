An archer’s guide to outsmarting the wind

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Dealing with wind currents has to be at the top of a bowhunter’s checklist when choosing optimal stand locations. Failing to take wind direction, or hunting poor wind direction, will alert deer to a hunter’s presence long before they are seen or heard crunching leaves under hooves. Deer, and all other big game, can discern human odor at incredible distances, sometimes more than a half mile.