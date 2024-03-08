Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission plans $93 project to improve state fish hatcheries

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

New wild trout streams and Class A Wild Trout Waters seem to be identified and approved at almost every quarterly meeting of the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission. This causes some anglers to wonder if the agency is abandoning or at least de-emphasizing stocked trout. According to Tim Schaeffer, agency executive director, that is just not the case. He addressed a group of cooperative trout nursery operators at a Feb. 24 meeting in Moshannon. “Stocked trout are still very important to the commission,” Schaeffer said. “In fact, we have just started on a $93 million hatchery capital improvement project, with completion likely in 2028."