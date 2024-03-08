Christine Thomas meets ‘Teddy Roosevelt’

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

“You know me as your conservation president,” a mustached and bespectacled gentlemen in a khaki suit told a capacity crowd at the new pavilion at the Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge on Florida’s Sanibel Island. He had a subtle New York accent. The occasion was the kick-off of a president’s weekend celebration.