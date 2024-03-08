Bill Hilts, Jr.: New York’s Erie Canal System is a fishing secret

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

In 2025, the Erie Canal will be celebrating a milestone of historic significance. It will be the 200th Anniversary of the continuous operation of “Clinton’s Ditch,” a manmade marvel in its day that focused initially on commercial transportation operations. It has become a different kind of outdoor wonder today. The Erie Canal is now a recreational byway that transects New York State from Buffalo to Albany for 363 miles, with a special attention on historical tourism, boating, and, yes, even fishing.