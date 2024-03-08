Search
Friday, March 8th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Friday, March 8th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Bill Hilts, Jr.: New York’s Erie Canal System is a fishing secret

Bill Hilts, Jr., writes that If you are looking for a place to go fishing, from the shore, in a small boat, or in a kayak/canoe, turn to the Erie Canal to get started in New York. (Photo courtesy of Bill Hilts, Jr.)
In 2025, the Erie Canal will be celebrating a milestone of historic significance. It will be the 200th Anniversary of the continuous operation of “Clinton’s Ditch,” a manmade marvel in its day that focused initially on commercial transportation operations. It has become a different kind of outdoor wonder today.  The Erie Canal is now a recreational byway that transects New York State from Buffalo to Albany for 363 miles, with a special attention on historical tourism, boating, and, yes, even fishing. 
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?