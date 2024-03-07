Search
Thursday, March 7th, 2024
Iowa’s spring community trout stocking starts March 21

Anglers need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10. (Stock photo by Mark Nale)

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources fisheries staff will release between 1,000 to 2,000 rainbow trout in nine lakes across Iowa in March and April as part of its cool weather trout program.

The spring community trout stockings are a great place to take kids to catch their first fish. A small hook with a nightcrawler or corn under a small bobber to casting small simple spinners such as a Panther Martin or Mepps is all you need to get in on the fun.

Bringing trout to cities and towns offers a “close to home” option for Iowans who might not travel to northeast Iowa to experience trout fishing. Most locations also host a family-friendly event to help anglers have success and fun while fishing.

The popular program is supported by the sales of the trout fee. Anglers need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10. 

Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit. The child can buy a trout fee which will allow them to catch their own limit.

Once you buy your trout fee, you can fish for trout all year long at any of the community trout lakes and trout streams in northeast Iowa. Find more information about Iowa trout streams on the DNR website. 

2024 Spring Community Trout Stocking Schedule 

March 21
Prairie Park Fishery, Cedar Rapids, 10 a.m.
Liberty Centre Pond, North Liberty, 10:30 a.m. 

March 22
East Lake Park Pond, Mount Pleasant, 10:30 a.m.
Lake of the Hills, Davenport, 10 a.m.
Wilson Lake, Fort Madison, Noon 

March 23
Ottumwa Park Pond, Ottumwa, 11 a.m. 

April 19
Sand Lake, Marshalltown, Noon 

April 20
North Prairie Lake, Cedar Falls, 10 a.m.
Heritage Pond, Dubuque, 10 a.m.

