Otter Creek easement purchase in Iowa boosts trout stream access

Fishermen will have increased access to a popular trout stream in Iowa thanks to the purchase of an easement last Thursday by the Iowa Natural Resources Commission. The commission voted unanimously to purchase an angler access conservation easement alongside Otter Creek, located near West Union in Fayette County. The creek flows through Echo Valley State Park before it joins the Turkey River near Elgin. It has been labeled the 24th most popular trout stream in the state. The easement will provide public access stretching 1.21 miles along the creek.