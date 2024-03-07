Illinois Landowner of the Year inspired by quail, pheasant hunting as a youth

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Chuck Martin, a lifelong upland bird hunter, conservation advocate and local author, is the DNR Illinois Recreational Access Program’s 2023 Landowner of the Year. The Landowner of the Year award is presented to a landowner enrolled in IRAP who has demonstrated outstanding habitat improvement and conservation practices while allowing public access on their private property through the IRAP initiative.