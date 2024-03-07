Could lake sturgeon be federally protected? Interested parties from Minnesota await decision

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Lake sturgeon have become a hot topic in the fisheries world after the Center for Biological Diversity several years ago sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to list lake sturgeon as a “threatened” or “endangered” species under the Endangered Species Act. Now, the USFWS has a deadline of June 30 to decide on whether lake sturgeon will be listed federally or not, according to court documents.