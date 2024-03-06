Penalties under Minnesota House bill raised for buffer offenses

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Passed in 2015, Minnesota’s buffer law requiring perennial vegetation on lands bordering waters was called Gov. Mark Dayton’s signature clean-water legislation. It’s undergone a few tweaks since its first iteration and could see another this year to beef up penalties.