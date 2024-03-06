Backyard and Beyond: A heron on hard water

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Great blue herons engage in some “hard-water” fishing, too, as evidenced by the big bird observed by Vern Lemasters. He reports that the heron eventually was able to chip a frozen fish out of the ice.