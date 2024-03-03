Raising River: The path with a new pup is a winding road

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Ten years ago, a kitten crawled into my husband’s open toolbox while he was on a hunting trip. It refused to leave. On his way home, my husband called, inquiring whether I would consider getting a cat. I heard mewing in the background. I smiled, shook my head, and Googled, “how to take care of a kitten.” It was a short read and seemed manageable. Last year, we began talking about getting a dog.