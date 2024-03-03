Patrick Durkin: Wisconsinites invest time, labor in fish, wildlife areas

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Whether you fish, hunt, hike or birdwatch on one of Wisconsin’s 200-plus fish and wildlife areas, you’ll benefit even more if you “adopt” and work on that prized land with help from the Department of Natural Resources. After all, you don’t have to own property and pay its taxes to bond with land and earn your neighbor’s respect through sweat equity or financial contributions. We all value land more personally by investing time, labor, and recreation into its soils, plants, and living creatures.