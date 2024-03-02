Wisconsin Natural Resources Board hears 2023’s deer hunt rundown

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Wisconsin DNR’s final report for the 2023 deer season showed an 11% overall reduction in harvest from 2022, although the Southern Farmland Zone exceeded the 2022 harvest. Jeff Pritzl, DNR deer program specialist, told Natural Resources Board (NRB) members Feb. 28 that though northern hunters are exasperated over the lower harvest, it wasn’t really any different from the 2019 harvest.