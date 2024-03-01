WI Daily Update: What might an early ice out mean for open-water fishing this spring?

With the late ice-up and now the potential for an early ice out across much of the Upper Midwest, what might that mean when it comes time for open-water fishing this spring? Here’s what Mr. Walleye, Gary Roach, had to say about it.
What might an early ice out mean for open-water fishing this spring?
