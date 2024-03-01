Steve McComas: For Minnesota fish, water conditions are a-changin’

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Temperature is a regulator regarding the distribution and abundance of aquatic plants and fish in lakes. With that in mind, consider that this winter has been super mild, but over the years, weird winters or summers raised the question: Is this a blip or a trend? It takes a few years to distinguish a blip from a trend.