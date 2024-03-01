Win free tickets and join Dan for his Fishing Hall of Fame induction at the Milwaukee Sports Show. What to do if you are involved in a boating or ATV crash or a shooting incident. Registration for 275 NRF field trips begins on April 4. Jeff heads to Oklahoma for Walleye Federation meetings. Dan prepares for the Milwaukee Sports Show.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1909
