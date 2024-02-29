Pennsylvania veterans group duck hunt in Lake Erie was a frigid but fantastic experience

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The northeast U.S. experienced frigid temperatures, snow and high winds during January, forcing waterfowl to begin migrating along the Atlantic Flyway. One of their stops is Presque Isle Bay in Lake Erie in Pennsylvania. Here, they feed and rest in shallow open water consuming large amounts of zebra mussels and under water vegetation to replenish lost body fat from their long flight.