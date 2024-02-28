Stocked walleyes supplement a diverse fishery in Michigan’s Millecoquins Lake

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Millecoquins Lake is worth a look if you’re interested in wetting a line in the eastern Upper Peninsula. The Mackinac County Lake is home to a robust fishery that also is quite diverse. It includes solid numbers and sizes of walleyes, northern pike, largemouth bass, bluegills, yellow perch, and sunfish.