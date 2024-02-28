Minnesota’s Pro Fishing Tip of the Week: Pressured fish? Get the lead out

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When I’m forced to ice fish within a pressured community fishing spot or on a body of water full of conditioned/pressured fish, I get the lead out. There is no doubt that most ice anglers these days have been trained to think that only tungsten jigs will catch fish. False! I purposefully use lead baits because of the drop rates, size profiles, and ease of use on light line.