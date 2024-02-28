Michigan Mixed Bag: Wildlife Habitat Grant and U.P. Deer Habitat Grant deadline approaching

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for its Wildlife Habitat Grant Program and its U.P. Deer Habitat Grant Program. The deadline to apply is March 18.