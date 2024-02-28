Michigan DNR updates Natural Resources Commission on antler point restriction rules

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The discovery of a tuberculosis positive deer in Benzie County is not likely to affect antler point regulations (APRs) in the 13-county area of the northwest Lower Peninsula that requires bucks to have at least three antler points on one side. According to DNR Deer Specialist Chad Stewart, the agency considers the TB-positive deer to be an outlier, and the DNR rarely reacts to a single animal found to have TB.