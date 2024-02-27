Sixty-six straight days of hunting pays off with 190-class whitetail from Michigan

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Sixty-six straight days of whitetail hunting finally paid off for Cass County, Mich., hunter Roger Pankey when he shot the biggest buck of his life on Dec. 5, 2023. “I hunted every day, twice a day, from October 1st on until I shot him on December 5th. The only hunt I missed was the afternoon of Thanksgiving Day,” Pankey told Michigan Outdoor News.