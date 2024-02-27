Outdoor Observations: Fisheries biologist George Madison retires after nearly 40 fantastic years with Michigan DNR

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Since then, I’ve sought George’s expertise dozens of times during the past 24 years, and he’s never lost that helpful friendliness or enthusiasm.