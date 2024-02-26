Bison Hollow is first nature preserve in Ohio’s Vinton County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As snow frosted the trees and ice formed over the creek, the Ohio DNR (ODNR) recently joined the Appalachia Ohio Alliance (AOA) to officially declare Bison Hollow as a state nature preserve. The 375 acres of land, etched in the rolling hills of Hocking and Vinton counties, is now permanently protected.