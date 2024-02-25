Michigan’s pheasant release program growing slowly

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Michigan’s pheasant release program on state game areas was a success again this year, according to Adam Bump, upland game bird specialist with the Department of Natural Resources. “Everything seemed to go well,” Bump said. “People seemed to be pretty satisfied. The new areas we opened were pretty popular and people seemed to be happy.”